Lionel Messi scored his first goal with PSG in the UEFA Champions League against Manchester City.

LEO MESSI SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL FOR PSG 💥 pic.twitter.com/loIXhBzESC — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 28, 2021



PSG 2-0 Manchester City:

● Paris Saint-Germain ended a run of four consecutive Champions League matches without a win (D1 L3), enjoying their first victory since beating Bayern Munich 3-2 in April.

● Manchester City suffered their first Champions League group stage defeat since September 2018, when they lost 2-1 to Lyon; they had been unbeaten in 18 such games since then.

● Lionel Messi scored the 673rd goal of his club career and his first for PSG, ending his three-game goal drought for his new club.

● PSG’s Lionel Messi has scored 27 Champions League goals against English clubs, 15 more than any other player; only Cristiano Ronaldo against German teams (28) has scored more goals against opponents of a specific nation in Champions League history.

● Idrissa Gueye scored his fourth goal in six appearances for PSG in all competitions this season, one more than he managed in his first two seasons for the club (3 in 78 appearances). It is Gueye’s joint-best scoring season, also netting four in 2014-15 for Lille.

● PSG’s Lionel Messi has scored more Champions League goals against Man City (7) than any other player, while his seven goals against sides managed by Pep Guardiola (two vs Bayern Munich, five against Man City with him as manager) are also the most of any player.

● Manchester City had 18 shots in this match, their joint-most without scoring in a Champions League match, also failing with all of their 18 shots against Porto in December 2020.