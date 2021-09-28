Lionel Messi will face a team he knows very well in the Champions League this Tuesday: Manchester City. The Manchester team is one of the two sides he has beaten most often on the European stage.

Messi has scored 6 goals in 4 UCL games against teams managed by Pep Guardiola

PSG have never won against Man City in 4 Champions League meetings.



PEP GUARDIOLA

Manager, Man City

"As a fan, I have an incredible gratitude for the most extraordinary player I have seen in my life. Even more so, for the titles he won for Barcelona, for what he did for me. He made me a better manager. It allowed me to go to Munich and then to England where I won a lot. More than that, it's the incredible amount of emotions and sensations he gives you when you watch him, what he does with the ball, with his teammates in a game."

Pep Guardiola will have to do everything to keep the Argentine under control. In the Champions League, Lionel Messi has become a constant thorn for English teams

5 months after their meeting in the UCL semi-finals, PSG now have an extra weapon.

Can Lionel Messi end his PSG goal drought when they face the Cityzens?