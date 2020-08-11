Kylian Mbappe trained with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates on the eve of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final game against Atalanta.

The French striker has been in a race against the clock to regain fitness after suffering a sprained ankle in the Coupe de France final three weeks ago.

Thomas Tuchel has remained guarded about Mbappe's recovery, and it remains to be seen whether the 21-year-old will be included in PSG's squad for Wednesday's game.

However, images from Monday's training session in Faro, Portugal indicate that Mbappe appears to be on course to recover in time for the quarterfinal curtain raiser.