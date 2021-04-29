Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos - who scored the opening goal in Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League semifinal first leg defeat to Manchester City - detailed his thoughts on the loss, and the prospects of overturning the result in the return match.

(Quotes via RMC Sport)



“It is true that the 2nd half, we were too far back, we were not able to find a way out of our half, the City team was more aggressive, they played higher. That was the difficulty, we need to be more consistent in the two halves in the next match. We still have 90 minutes but we will have to do better to head to the final. It is difficult to analyse straight away, but it is hard when you are running after the ball. We were not able to successfully counter. We have to be intelligent, see the strategies that we can put in place. We conceded two very stupid goals, these are details, this is the Champions’ League. We have to better manage these little details and remain strong in goal situations.”

“We will need personality, he who does not believe that we can do it shouldn’t even make the trip over there. We will need a warrior mentality, do everything required to go through. We are very close, we must not doubt it now. We have to improve on what we did not do well today, but we have everything we need to turn this around. We have to believe and be strong.”