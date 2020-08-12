PSG defender Marquinhos addressed the media ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal against Atalanta:

''I like it personally. It's the type of games where you really have to give everything. Your strategy must be spot-on. We need to be on it from the start. We are ready, we like this type of games. We need to leave everything on the pitch, and not have any regrets after the game.

We know we have ninety, ninety-five minutes to decide our fate and play a good game and qualify for the semis. Ninety minutes as warriors, let's give everything. We need to use everything at our disposal to play a good game to win and qualify for the semis.''