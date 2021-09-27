Manchester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez believes PSG are stronger this season with Lionel Messi as the two teams prepare to face each other in the group stage of the Champions League this season.

City beat PSG twice at home and away in the semi-finals of last season's competition to advance to the final, which they lost 1-0 to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City midfielder:

"PSG is a very, very good team. They are more or less the same team as last season - more or less. You have to add (Lionel) Messi and a few other players like (Achraf) Hakimi and (Gini) Wijnaldum. So I think they are stronger this season. They have a bigger squad but I think it's going to be more or less the same game as last season - very tight and the best on the day will win."

(French) Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City midfielder (on Jack Grealish adapting quickly since move to the club from Aston Villa):

"I think he has adapted very well since the beginning of the season. The coach puts and the team have helped him and he played a lot of matches so it's easier to adapt. Otherwise it's a little different than me because when I arrived I didn't play in all the matches straight away. It's not easy to arrive at a big club but I think he is doing very well. He is playing well and he has to keep going."