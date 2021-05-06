Real Madrid's Eden Hazard took to Instagram today following his team's elimination to Chelsea in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League in which he apologized to the fans saying that he "came to Real Madrid to win" and that "the season is not over and together we must now battle for La Liga."

The Belgian received a lot of criticism following his performance at Stamford Bridge in Chelsea's 2-0 win and was caught laughing with former teammate Kurt Zouma and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy on the pitch at the end of full time.

Hazard wrote in English and Spanish: "I am sorry. I have read lots of opinions about me today and it was not my intention to offend the Real Madrid fans. It has always been my dream to play for Real Madrid and I came here to win. The season is not over and together we must now battle for La Liga! Hala Madrid!"