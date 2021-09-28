MAURICIO POCHETTINO

Head coach, PSG

"PSG are under construction. It is not up for debate. Manchester City have been under the best coach in the world, in my opinion, Pep Guardiola. They want to win the Champions League. It is not an obligation. I would add some teams to the list, and I think there are 15 that can win it."

PEP GUARDIOLA

Manager, Manchester City

"Football needs time when normally the people in football don't give it to us. But of course, the quality of the players for, I think, many, many years, PSG always have exceptional players being conducted by the top, top managers. That's why in the French league, in the cups in Europe, they are always there."

MAURICIO POCHETTINO

Head coach, PSG

"Winning the Champions League would be a dream for us. This club is 50 years old and has always been looking to establish itself as the best in Europe. This is a process that takes time, patience and investment. We cannot be hypocritical. In terms of the process, Manchester City are further ahead than PSG."

RIYAD MAHREZ

Manchester City

"They strengthened the team, so they're stronger. Obviously, they're stronger than last season. And they always had a good defence anyway. But obviously, with [Sergio] Ramos, the experience and [Gianluigi Donnarumma] as well is very good. So they've strengthened their squad, so I think they will be better, yeah."