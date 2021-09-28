Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sporting CP

● Following tonight’s victory, Borussia Dortmund maintain their 100% win rate at home to Portuguese opposition in European competition, winning all seven games by an aggregate score of 18-2.

● Sporting CP have lost 13 of their 14 away matches against German opposition in all European competitions (D1), losing their two visits to Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

● None of Borussia Dortmund’s 13 games against Portuguese opponents have ended level, with Dortmund winning nine and losing four.

● Sporting CP have lost eight of their last nine away games in the UEFA Champions League (W1).

● Borussia Dortmund remain unbeaten in their last 10 home matches in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League (W7 D3), with their last such defeat coming back in November 2017 (1-2 vs Tottenham).

● Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen netted his first ever UEFA Champions League goal, on what was his eighth appearance in the competition and with his sixth attempt on goal.