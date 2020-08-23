FULLTIME: PSG 0️⃣-1️⃣

Bayern Munich

90'+4: YELLOW CARD: Müller tries to pull Mbappe back mid-stride.

⏱ FIVE MINUTES OF INJURY TIME TO GO

89': OFFSIDE! A blocked Choupo-Moting shot finds its way to the feet of Mbappe, but the linesman waves his flag after the Frenchman fires on Neuer's goal.

86': Substitution: Tolisso on for Thiago.

85': YELLOW CARD - Kurzawa booked for a late challenge on Kimmich.

83': YELLOW CARD - Thiago Silva concedes a free-kick on the edge of PSG's box for a foul on Lewandowski.

81': YELLOW CARD - Neymar picks up a booking for a foul on Lewandowski.

80': Substitution: Kurzawa on for Bernat; Choupo-Moting on for Di Maria.

72': Substitution: Draxler on for Herrera.

70': SAVE! Neuer holds firm to deny Marquinhos after Di Maria sends the Brazilian through with a beautiful disguised pass.

500 - FC Bayern München have scored their 500th UEFA Champions League goal becoming just the third side to reach this tally in the competition after Barcelona (517) and Real Madrid (567). Opener. #PSGFCB #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/KxsyPJbVYL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 23, 2020

68': Substitution: Perisic on for Coman; Coutinho on for Gnabry.

65': Substitution: Verratti on for Paredes.

63': CLEARANCE! Thiago Silva boots his laces through a Coman shot across PSG's goal mouth.

59': GOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLL!!! Kimmich finds Coman at the back post and the former PSG man heads in the opening goal! 1-0, Bayern.

Bayern breaks the deadlock!



The Parisian, Kingsley Coman heads in the goal against his youth club pic.twitter.com/1Kejqy68GM — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 23, 2020

52': YELLOW CARD: Gnabry is booked for a foul on Neymar. Paredes joins the Bayern attacker in the book after confronting him over the ill-timed challenge.

45': The second half begins!

HALFTIME: PSG 0-0 Bayern Munich

45'+1: Coman goes down in the box with Kehrer appearing to pull him down. No penalty says the ref to the disbelief of the Bayern players surrounding him.

You be the judge...



Was that a penalty for Bayern right before half? pic.twitter.com/2OM2Yg43Yw — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 23, 2020

45': SAVE! Neuer gets in the way of a point-blank Mbappe effort. PSG will be kicking themselves!

34': Coman surprises everyone by sending an inviting ball into PSG's six-yard box. A grateful Navas scoops up the danger.

31': SAVE: Navas denies a point-blank Lewandoswki header with a reflex save!

SAVE by Navas! Lewandowski denied again.



The goalkeepers have come to play today... pic.twitter.com/PlEAwoTG7e — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 23, 2020

29': HERRERA!!! Ufff!!! The ex-Man United man comes close to scoring after PSG's free-kick falls to him on the edge of the box. But his top-corner-bound shot is deflected wide.

28': YELLOW CARD - Davies goes in the book after taking down Kehrer on Bayern's byline.

25': Substitution: Niklas Süle on for Boateng

24': Boateng hobbles off with the help of Bayern's medical staff following a challenge with Mbappe. The German defender's day looks done.

24': Bayern get lucky after a PSG counter-attack comes to an end with Di Maria skying a shot well over the bar. End to end stuff!

22': OFF THE POST! Muller finds Lewandowski in a yard of space and the Polish striker cracks his shot of the woodwork. Keylor Navas at full stretch.

POST!



Lewandowski beats Navas but not the woodwork and we remain level. pic.twitter.com/P9B7b26JQc — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 23, 2020

18': SAVE: PSG come close to scoring the opener but Neuer stands tall to deny Neymar from close-range.

The first true chance for PSG comes from a sprinting Neymar who is denied by the heel of Neuer. pic.twitter.com/zt9veqYAep — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 23, 2020

15': Paredes finds Mbappe with a superb ball but the Frenchman's shot is blocked by Kimmich.

13': Mbappe pounces on a loose ball in Bayern's box but his first-time shot is blocked by Goretzka.

9': PSG's first forage forward sees Neymar send a speculative cross into Bayern's box which Alphonso Davies heads clear.

5': The Bayern press is proving difficult for Thomas Tuchel's men in the opening exchanges, with PSG struggling to build up play from the back. Still no threats on Keylor Navas' goal, though.

⏱ The first half kicks off ⏱

Starting XI

Keylor Navas returned but Marco Verratti was left out of the Paris Saint-Germain line-up for the Champions League final against Bayern Munich, who benched Ivan Perisic for Kinglsey Coman.

After sitting out the semi-final against RB Leipzig with a hamstring injury sustained in the prior round against Atalanta, Navas was deemed fit enough to take his place in goal back from Sergio Rico.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said in his pre-match news conference Verratti was in contention to start but would not be able to play 90 or 120 minutes due to the calf problem with which he has been struggling.

The Italy international was subsequently named among the substitutes, with Ander Herrera, Marquinhos and Leandro Paredes in midfield for the Ligue 1 champions.

Bayern likewise made no changes to midfield, with Thiago Alcantara keeping his place as Joshua Kimmich continued at right-back, Benjamin Pavard fit enough only for the bench after battling a metatarsal ligament injury.

Hansi Flick opted to bring in former PSG winger Coman for Perisic, though, despite the France international having not started the quarter-final or semi-final wins over Barcelona and Lyon.

Kickoff: August 23 @ 3:00pm ET / Noon PT

Pre-game Opta Stats:

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have met eight times previously, all in the UEFA Champions League group stages – Paris SG have won five of those matches, with Bayern winning the other three, including the most recent game in December 2017.

This is Paris Saint-Germain’s first ever European Cup/Champions League final, becoming the 41st team to reach the showpiece final. The last six teams competing in their first final have all lost, with the last first-time winner being Borussia Dortmund in 1997 against Juventus.

Bayern Munich have reached their 11th European Cup/Champions League final, with only Real Madrid playing in more (16). They currently have five titles, the fourth-best tally behind Real Madrid (13), AC Milan (7) and Liverpool (6).

Paris Saint-Germain have reached only their third major UEFA final, previously doing so in the 1995/96 and 1996/97 Cup Winners’ Cup, winning the former 1-0 against SK Rapid Wien and losing the latter 1-0 to Barcelona.

Bayern Munich have scored 42 goals in 10 games in this season’s UEFA Champions League, with only Barcelona in 1999/2000 scoring more in a single campaign (45), although they played 16 games that season.

Paris SG are the fifth French side to reach a European Cup/Champions League final, and first since Monaco in 2004. Only one of the previous four has been victorious, with Marseille winning 1-0 against AC Milan in the 1993 Champions League final.

Bayern Munich have won their last 10 UEFA Champions League matches and are looking to become the first team in the history of the European Cup/Champions League to win 11 in a row – the previous two instances of a team winning 10 in a row were Bayern themselves (April-November 2013) and Real Madrid (April 2014-Feb 2015).

In 19 UEFA Champions League appearances for Paris SG, Neymar has been directly involved in 23 goals, scoring 14 times and assisting nine. Neymar scored in the 2015 final for Barcelona and could become only the third player to score in the final for two different teams, along with Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd & Real Madrid) and Mario Mandzukic (Bayern Munich & Juventus).

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski has scored in nine consecutive UEFA Champions League matches, with only Cristiano Ronaldo netting in more successive games in the history of the European Cup/Champions League (11 in a row between June 2017 and April 2018).

Bayern manager Hans-Dieter Flick is only the sixth person to play for and manage the same side in a European Cup/Champions League final, after Miguel Muñoz (Real Madrid), Vicente del Bosque (Real Madrid), Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan), Pep Guardiola (Barcelona) and Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid); Flick played in Bayern’s 2-1 defeat in the 1987 final to FC Porto, and could be the first of the six to lose as both a player and manager at a single club.

Paris SG manager Thomas Tuchel has lost more matches in his managerial career against Bayern Munich than any other team (9).

Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski has scored 15 UEFA Champions League goals this season, two behind the record set by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2013/14 (17). He (alongside Serge Gnabry) is looking to become the fifth player to score in the group stage, round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final in a season, after Diego Milito (Inter, 2009/10), Lionel Messi (Barcelona, 2010/11), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2013/14) and Sadio Mané (Liverpool, 2017/18).