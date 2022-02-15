Bernardo Silva scored twice as Manchester City made Champions League history with an emphatic 5-0 away win over Sporting CP in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Riyad Mahrez got them on their way with a simple finish early on before Silva added a second with a thunderous strike before the midway point of the first half.

Phil Foden scored a third shortly after the half-hour mark and Silva got his second before half-time as Pep Guardiola's side became the first team in Champions League history to lead an away knockout match by four goals at the break.

Raheem Sterling added a superb fifth in the second half, with City's progress to the quarter-finals all but secured ahead of the return fixture in Manchester next month.

City started at a blistering pace and went ahead in the seventh minute, Mahrez slotting in Kevin De Bruyne's pull-back after Antonio Adan had parried Foden's effort.

John Stones headed wide soon after, yet City doubled their advantage after 17 minutes when Silva crashed a sumptuous half-volley in off the crossbar from 10 yards.

City's dominance heralded a third goal in the 32nd minute, Foden stroking in from close range after Mahrez's low cross had squeezed past two Sporting defenders.

They made it 4-0 before the break when Silva’s strike from Sterling's pull-back was diverted past Adan by the unfortunate Goncalo Bernardo Inacio.

Silva saw a header ruled out for offside shortly after the interval, yet they added a fifth in the 58th minute courtesy of Sterling's wonderful curled strike from 20 yards.



What does it mean? City blow hosts away

City were utterly electric in the opening 45 minutes, effectively ending the tie with a game and a half remaining thanks to some ruthless finishing.

They cooled off somewhat in the second period, although Sterling's glorious strike meant they became the 14th team to score 200 goals in the Champions League. It took them 97 games to reach that milestone – fewer than any of the other 13 teams to do it in the competition.

Sterling's landmark goal

Sterling brought up his 150th club goal with a wonderful strike after the break, while the England international also left Portugal with an assist after teeing up Silva's second goal.

Poor Porro

Pedro Porro did not enjoy the most fruitful of outings against his parent club, the Spaniard losing possession a joint game-high 19 times, while he failed to have a shot or play a single key pass.

What's next?

Both sides are back in domestic action at the weekend, with City hosting Tottenham on Saturday and Sporting at home to Estoril a day later.



Post-game insights:

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva scored his first ever UEFA Champions League brace and his first goals in the competition in almost a year since netting in the last 16 in February 2021. In fact, five of his eight Champions League goals for the Citizens have come in this round.

Riyad Mahrez has scored six UEFA Champions League goals in 2021-22, the most by a Manchester City player in a single season in the competition. The Algerian has netted 10 goals in his last 11 games in the competition.

Raheem Sterling scored his 24th UEFA Champions League goal, only Wayne Rooney has scored more among Englishmen in the competition.

Sides managed by Pep Guardiola have scored five or more goals in more UEFA Champions League away games (6) than any other manager, while it’s the first time the Spaniard has seen his side score as many as five away from home in the knockout stages of the competition.

Manchester City are the 14th team to score 200 goals in the UEFA Champions League, doing so in just 97 games – the fewest among those sides to have reached this milestone in the competition.

Manchester City’s 5-0 victory is the joint-biggest winning margin in a UEFA Champions League knockout game, while it’s Man City’s biggest ever win an away game in any round of the competition.

Sporting have recorded their joint-biggest home defeat in European competition – also losing 5-0 to Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League in February 2009.

Manchester City have become the first team in UEFA Champions League history to win five consecutive away games in the knockout stages of the competition.

R. Mahrez scored after just 6:23, the fastest goal for Manchester City in the Champions League this season.

Sporting CP attempted 3 shots in this game, their lowest total in a single match in the Champions League this season.

