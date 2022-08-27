Robert Lewandowski will be reunited with Bayern Munich in the Champions League on September 13, with Erling Haaland facing former side Borussia Dortmund the following day.

Following his move to Barcelona in July, Lewandowski is set for a swift reunion with Bayern after the European heavyweights were drawn together in Group C.

The same can be said for Haaland, who departed Dortmund for Group G opponents Manchester City.

Lewandowski will return to the Allianz Arena on matchday two; 24 hours before Haaland and City welcome Dortmund to the Etihad Stadium, with the return fixture at Signal Iduna Park taking place on October 25.

Reigning champions Real Madrid launch their title defense away at Celtic on September 6, though the standout fixture of the opening day sees Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus lock horns at the Parc des Princes.

The following day sees last season's finalists Liverpool begin their quest to go one step better away at Napoli, whose Serie A rivals Inter meet Bayern at San Siro.