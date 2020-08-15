Changes may already be afoot at Barcelona, following Friday's catastrophic 8-2 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu – whose position has come under increased scrutiny – apologising to Barca's fans and confirming some decisions have already been made.

"I congratulate Bayern. Pique is right. It was a disaster," Bartomeu told Movistar. "We will make decisions – some we have already made and we will say in [the coming] days.

"I am not going to say now what the decisions are because some were already taken before this game. Next week those decisions will be explained."