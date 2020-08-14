Barcelona Demolished In Historic Defeat To Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich made a grand statement in the Champions League as they hammered Barcelona 8-2 to book their semi-final place in remarkable fashion.

Lionel Messi and his team-mates were swept aside by the dominant Bundesliga champions in a chaotic first half, with Philippe Coutinho then coming on to deal further blows to his parent club in the closing stages.

Thomas Müller gives Bayern Munich a massive start!



The midfielder buries the opening goal to put the German side on top! pic.twitter.com/e9eUTBHMz6 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 14, 2020

Thomas Muller's sublime strike got things started and, although David Alaba's own goal drew Barca level, Ivan Perisic and Serge Gnabry had Bayern 3-1 up by the 27th minute.

Ruthless from Bayern Munich.



Serge Gnabry takes the Muller pass and scores their third goal in the first 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/DhA5NxKrTk — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 14, 2020

Muller's second piled further misery on Barca – who conceded four goals in the first half of a Champions League match for the first time – and while Luis Suarez responded after the break, Bayern had more to give.

Brilliance from start to finish.



Alphonso Davies ➡️ Joshua Kimmich and Bayern Munich restore their three-goal lead. pic.twitter.com/T73VUxWiD4 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 14, 2020

Joshua Kimmich restored a three-goal cushion with a goal set up by the brilliance of Alphonso Davies, before Coutinho set up Robert Lewandowski and helped himself to a double within the space of seven minutes to compound the misery of the club that owns him.