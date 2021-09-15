Atlético Madrid 0-0 FC Porto

The match by Opta Facts:





● Atlético Madrid have failed to win their opening game of a UEFA Champions League campaign for the third straight season (D2 L1), while they’ve failed to score in the last two – 0-4 v Bayern Munich in 2020-21 and 0-0 v FC Porto this term.

● FC Porto have only lost three of their last 14 meetings with Spanish teams in the UEFA Champions League (W6 D5), going unbeaten in the most recent three (W2 D1).

● Atlético Madrid are winless in their last four home games in the UEFA Champions League (D3 L1); their joint-longest run without a home victory in the competition, following another four-game streak in December 2009.

● Since making his UEFA Champions League debut for Atlético Madrid in September 2014, Jan Oblak has kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the competition (29).

● Luis Suárez is still looking for his first UEFA Champions League goal for Atlético Madrid, with tonight being his seventh appearance and having attempted 12 shots without scoring.

● A total of nine yellow cards were awarded between the two teams this evening – the most in a UEFA Champions League game involving Atlético Madrid since April 2016 against Barcelona (9) in the quarter-finals.