UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Ties Announced

Pep Guardiola will renew rivalries with Real Madrid after Manchester City were drawn to face Los Blancos in a blockbuster Champions League last-16 tie.

With City 14 points adrift of leaders Liverpool in the Premier League, success in Europe is likely to be Guardiola's main priority this season.

But their hopes of glory in the continent's premier club competition were not helped by a daunting clash with LaLiga giants Madrid, who have triumphed in four of the past six editions.

Guardiola is no stranger to Madrid having spent four years in charge of their fierce Clasico rivals Barcelona, while he was Bayern Munich coach when they were defeated 5-0 over two legs in the 2013-14 Champions League semi-finals.

Madrid have previous against City in the competition, too, coming out on top in a last-four clash in the 2015-16 campaign.

The draw for the Round of 16 of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League is:

Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid v Manchester City

Atalanta v Valencia

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool

Chelsea v Bayern Munich

Lyon v Juventus

Tottenham v RB Leipzig

Napoli v Barcelona

The first legs will take place on 18, 19, 25 and 26 February, with the return fixtures set for 10, 11, 17 and 18 March.

Club dignitaries will return to Nyon on March 20 for the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals.