Real Madrid secures top place in the group with win against Inter

Toni Kroos scored Real Madrid's 1,000th European Cup/Champions League goal, making them the first club to reach that landmark total (excl. qualifiers).

Real Madrid won five of their six group stage games in this season’s UEFA Champions League (L1), with 15 points their highest group tally in the competition since 2015-16 (16).

Inter Milan have lost each of their last four European meetings with Real Madrid, and have now lost each of their last seven away games against the Spanish side.

Real Madrid have won each of their last four UEFA Champions League group stage games, their best winning run in a single season’s group phase since they won all six such matches in 2014-15.

Nicolò Barella’s red card was Inter's 19th in the UEFA Champions League, with Juventus (27), Bayern Munich (21) and Porto (20) the only teams to receive more.

In his 120th UEFA Champions League appearance, Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos scored in back-to-back matches in the competition for the very first time.

Real Madrid 2-0 Inter