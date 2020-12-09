PSG And Istanbul Basaksehir Unite For Anti-Racism Message

Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players united for anti-racism messages prior to the resumption of their suspended Champions League clash.
On Tuesday, the Group H match was halted after 13 minutes with Basaksehir accusing fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of using racist language towards assistant coach Pierre Webo.
PSG and İstanbul Başakşehir make a powerful statement ahead of kick-off. pic.twitter.com/Qy9297PSR5— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 9, 2020
Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba was seen remonstrating with Coltescu, while both sets of players headed down the tunnel after a lengthy delay.
UEFA has announced it is investigating the incident.
A message from the @Co_Ultras_Paris 🔴🔵— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 9, 2020
"Support to Mr. Webo ... Proud of the players ... Against racism
Paris united against racism"#PSGIBFK pic.twitter.com/hbKRetXYGE
The game was later suspended and rearranged for Wednesday at the Parc des Princes, with players from both teams wearing 'No To Racism' t-shirts during the warm-up.
A banner bearing the same message was displayed in the stadium, while PSG's ultras also put up a sign in the stands that translated as "Support to Mr. Webo ... Proud of the players ... Against racism...Paris united against racism".
✊✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿— İstanbul Başakşehir (@ibfk2014) December 9, 2020
Ａｌｌ Ｔｏｇｅｔｈｅｒ: #NoToRacism
🏟️ @PSG_inside pic.twitter.com/o7QA6ewKZq
The teams stood mixed around the centre circle with a fresh set of officials, led by Dutch referee Danny Makkelie, before kick-off and took the knee.