UEFA Champions League

Messi Sets Record By Scoring In 15th Successive Champions League Season

With his goal against Slavia Prague, Lionel Messi has now scored against 33 different Champions League sides, matching Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi drew level with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul in the Champions League record books, while also setting a new landmark in the competition.

Messi opened the scoring for Barca in their Group F encounter with Slavia Prague on Wednesday, becoming the first player in Champions League history to score in 15 successive campaigns in the process.

 

It was a simple finish for the 32-year-old, who tucked home first time after exchanging passes with Arthur to continue his stellar return to action following his comeback from injury troubles which blighted the start of the season.

The goal also saw Messi match Real Madrid legend Raul and his rival Ronaldo as the players who have scored against 33 different sides in the Champions League.

 

