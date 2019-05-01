Messi Bags A Brace As Barcelona Take First Leg Over Liverpool

Lionel Messi's late brace took him to 600 Barcelona goals and ensured the LaLiga club took charge of their Champions League semi-final tie against Liverpool with a 3-0 first-leg win.

Former Reds striker Luis Suarez, playing against his old club in a competitive game for the first time since he left for Catalonia in 2014, scored his first Champions League goal in over a year to give Barca a half-time advantage.

James Milner was twice denied by Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the second half - while Mohamed Salah was thwarted too - before Messi struck twice in seven minutes to bring up his milestone.

The first goal, a tap-in after Suarez had hit the crossbar, was followed by a brilliant 30-yard free-kick before Salah fired against the post with six minutes remaining as he missed a glorious chance to get a crucial away goal.