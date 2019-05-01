Lionel Messi on Wednesday scored the 600th club goal of his incredible career.

The Barcelona captain is enjoying another stunning season and his second goal in the Champions League semi-final, first leg against Liverpool took him on to 48 for the campaign and up to another scarcely believable landmark.

The Argentina great bundled Ernesto Valverde's men into a 2-0 lead to go to 599 before finding a strike worthy of 600.

After being fouled by Fabinho, Messi swept a sublime free-kick into the top corner from 30 yards, leaving him firmly on track for a fifth Champions League triumph.

Fellow five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo reached the same milestone only four days ago when he secured a 1-1 draw for Juventus at Inter in Serie A.