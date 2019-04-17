Español
"Messi At The Wheel" - Barcelona Troll Manchester United

Barcelona troll Manchester United with "Messi at the wheel" post after advancing to Champions League semifinal

Reuters

 

Barcelona poked fun at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United after booking their place in the Champions League semi-finals.

Lionel Messi scored a first-half brace as Barca accounted for United 3-0 at Camp Nou on Tuesday, sealing a comprehensive 4-0 aggregate victory.

MESSI: UCL SEMIS 'SMALL STEP' TOWARD TREBLE

United fans have adopted the chant "Ole's at the wheel" – the club's version of the Stone Roses hit "Waterfall" after manager Solskjaer sparked a resurgence in Manchester.

However, Barca's social media team trolled the Red Devils with their own version.

 

Barca tweeted "Messi at the wheel" with a picture of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on Twitter post-match.

DE GEA ROASTED OVER CAMP NOU HOWLER

It capped a forgettable night for United, who have lost four consecutive away matches in all competitions for the first time since October 1999.

