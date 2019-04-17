"Messi At The Wheel" - Barcelona Troll Manchester United

Barcelona poked fun at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United after booking their place in the Champions League semi-finals.
Lionel Messi scored a first-half brace as Barca accounted for United 3-0 at Camp Nou on Tuesday, sealing a comprehensive 4-0 aggregate victory.
MESSI: UCL SEMIS 'SMALL STEP' TOWARD TREBLE
United fans have adopted the chant "Ole's at the wheel" – the club's version of the Stone Roses hit "Waterfall" after manager Solskjaer sparked a resurgence in Manchester.
However, Barca's social media team trolled the Red Devils with their own version.
Barca tweeted "Messi at the wheel" with a picture of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on Twitter post-match.
DE GEA ROASTED OVER CAMP NOU HOWLER
It capped a forgettable night for United, who have lost four consecutive away matches in all competitions for the first time since October 1999.