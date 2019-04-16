David de Gea is capable of reaching tremendous heights as a goalkeeper, and can also turn in a cringe-worthy moment or two.
Unfortunately for De Gea, Tuesday saw the Manchester United stopper produce another one of the latter.
With his side already down 1-0 against Barcelona at Camp Nou, De Gea let a relatively tame shot from Lionel Messi squirm underneath him and into the net for the Argentine's second on the night.
Manchester United's David de Gea is usually one of the best goalkeepers in the world.— B/R Football (@brfootball) April 16, 2019
Usually. pic.twitter.com/tpt5lkD2BN
Messi had scored a brilliant goal in the 16th minute already, and his strike just four minutes gave his side a three-goal cushion on aggregate in the Champions League quarter-final.
It is not the first time this season the former Atletico Madrid man has made a costly error and, naturally, there was plenty of reaction to the Spain international's howler:
Messi: shoots— agent bobby (@agentbobby_) April 16, 2019
David De Gea: pic.twitter.com/FyBSvHSnVE
Leaked images of David De Gea's new goalkeeping coach. #FCBMUN #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/u1T8RcH9uY— Jordan Bushell (@Bushell17J) April 16, 2019
De Gea’s gloves 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/X3OcjeJmVg— Kenny (@KopAce74) April 16, 2019
De Gea apparently did "super special preparation" for facing Messi. Basic ball stopping skills practice might have been more useful.— AS English (@English_AS) April 16, 2019
3 - David de Gea has conceded three goals from outside box in all competitions for the first time as Manchester United's keeper. Accomplice pic.twitter.com/C8hmvEZ0hh— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 16, 2019