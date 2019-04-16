GOAL

David de Gea is capable of reaching tremendous heights as a goalkeeper, and can also turn in a cringe-worthy moment or two.

Unfortunately for De Gea, Tuesday saw the Manchester United stopper produce another one of the latter.

With his side already down 1-0 against Barcelona at Camp Nou, De Gea let a relatively tame shot from Lionel Messi squirm underneath him and into the net for the Argentine's second on the night.

Manchester United's David de Gea is usually one of the best goalkeepers in the world.



Usually. pic.twitter.com/tpt5lkD2BN — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 16, 2019

Messi had scored a brilliant goal in the 16th minute already, and his strike just four minutes gave his side a three-goal cushion on aggregate in the Champions League quarter-final.

It is not the first time this season the former Atletico Madrid man has made a costly error and, naturally, there was plenty of reaction to the Spain international's howler:

Messi: shoots



David De Gea: pic.twitter.com/FyBSvHSnVE — agent bobby (@agentbobby_) April 16, 2019

De Gea apparently did "super special preparation" for facing Messi. Basic ball stopping skills practice might have been more useful. — AS English (@English_AS) April 16, 2019