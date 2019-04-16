Español
Keep beIN
UEFA Champions League

'Spanish Karius!' - De Gea Destroyed After Camp Nou Howler

The Manchester United goalkeeper let a straightforward Lionel Messi shot slip under him for Barca's second, and he was roundly roasted

Reuters

GOAL

David de Gea is capable of reaching tremendous heights as a goalkeeper, and can also turn in a cringe-worthy moment or two. 

Unfortunately for De Gea, Tuesday saw the Manchester United stopper produce another one of the latter. 

With his side already down 1-0 against Barcelona at Camp Nou, De Gea let a relatively tame shot from Lionel Messi squirm underneath him and into the net for the Argentine's second on the night. 

 

Messi had scored a brilliant goal in the 16th minute already, and his strike just four minutes gave his side a three-goal cushion on aggregate in the Champions League quarter-final.

It is not the first time this season the former Atletico Madrid man has made a costly error and, naturally, there was plenty of reaction to the Spain international's howler:

 

UEFA Champions League Barcelona Manchester United David De Gea
Previous Martial, Lingard, Rashford Start For United As Bar
Read
Martial, Lingard, Rashford Start For United As Barcelona Largely Unchanged At Camp Nou
Next Messi Brace As Barcelona Advance Past Manchester U
Read
Messi Brace As Barcelona Advance Past Manchester United

Latest Stories