Mbappe Welcomes Champions League Pressure

Kylian Mbappe declared "I'm not here to hide" as the star forward warned he is ready to do more damage to Bayern Munich after inspiring Paris Saint-Germain to a thrilling 3-2 first-leg victory.

PSG will start the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie at the Parc des Princes next Tuesday on course for revenge over Bayern, who beat them in the final of Europe's premier club competition last season.

Mbappe's early goal and a clinical finish from captain Marquinhos, who was withdrawn due to injury soon after, put the Ligue 1 champions in command in the snow at Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting pulled one goal back for Bayern against his former club in the first half and Thomas Muller equalised after the break.

Mbappe clinched the victory midway through the second half with his 32nd goal of another outstanding season – and his eighth in as many Champions League games, the joint-most in a single campaign by a Frenchman, along with Wissam Ben Yedder in 2017-18 and David Trezeguet in 2001-02 – to end Bayern's 19-match unbeaten run in the competition.

France international Mbappe is determined to finish off the job and put Mauricio Pochettino's PSG in the last four as they strive to lift the trophy for the first time.

"Like I said in Barcelona [after scoring a hat-trick in the previous round], I love this type of game," Mbappe said. "They haven't always gone my way and maybe they won't in the future, but I'm not here to hide. I love this kind of game and being decisive."

Mbappe added: "I love to play against the best players in world and Manuel Neuer is one of the best keepers in history.

"I felt no pressure. I didn't manage to score against him in the final [last season] but I hope to be able to do it again."

The prolific 22-year-old said PSG – who beat Bayern away from home in the Champions League for the first time since 1994 – must show the same spirit in the second leg.

"It was a superb team performance above all and I benefited from that," Mbappe said. "But it's just half-time in a huge tie. We suffered, but we suffered as a team.

"We were solid and managed to make them suffer thanks to our strong points.

"It was a difficult game against the best team in Europe right now. We played well as a team, but it's just the first game. We have to play with confidence [in the second leg] and again, like a team."