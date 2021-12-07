Mbappé and Messi scored in PSG's win against Brugge

PSG ended their group stage campaign in the UEFA Champions League in style with 4-1 win over Club Brugge.

Kylian Mbappé kicked off the game in style with a goal after just 2 minutes and completed his brace 5 minutes later. Lionel Messi scored in the 38th minute to head to half-time 3-0. Brugge found the way to claw one back in the 68th minute thanks to Rits, but Messi also got a second for the night, with a penalty in the 76th minute.

KYLIAN MBAPPE. 71 SECONDS IN. 💥 pic.twitter.com/oGY7SEXXfb — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 7, 2021

MESSI GONNA MESSI. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h4HfkOBzPX — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 7, 2021

PSG had the second place secure before the game in the group while the defeat for Brugge, combined with Leipzig's win against City - meant they are not going to the next round of the Europa League.