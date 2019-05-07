Liverpool Stun Barcelona, 4-0 At Anfield, To Advance To Champions League Final

Doubles from Divock Origi and substitute Georginio Wijnaldum fired Liverpool into their second consecutive Champions League final as Barcelona collapsed to an improbable 4-0 humiliation at Anfield.
Facing a daunting 3-0 deficit, Origi made light of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino's absence from the Liverpool forward line by poaching a seventh-minute opener.
.@LFCUSA grab an early goal. HERE. WE. GO. 👀— Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 7, 2019
Watch now on #BRLive: https://t.co/2AEu63xVD2 pic.twitter.com/utl3QmbFO3
Jurgen Klopp's side kept the contest at a pace frenetic enough that Barcelona were rarely allowed to settle and Wijnaldum's quickfire brace before the hour had the locals in raptures.
2-0 LIVERPOOL 😨— Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 7, 2019
Watch now on #BRLive: https://t.co/2AEu63xVD2 pic.twitter.com/KgmRssQIP3
LIVERPOOL HAS THREE 😱— Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 7, 2019
Watch now on #BRLive: https://t.co/2AEu63xVD2 pic.twitter.com/PGGGGqwXab
It was a night for unlikely heroes and Trent Alexander-Arnold's quickly taken corner allowed Origi to smash high into the net 11 minutes from time – inflicting a humbling upon LaLiga champions Barca and the great Lionel Messi even more punishing than their surrender at Roma in last season's quarter-final.
TRICKERY FROM ALEXANDER-ARNOLD TO GIVE @LFCUSA THE LEAD 🤯— Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 7, 2019
Watch now on #BRLive: https://t.co/2AEu63xVD2 pic.twitter.com/Q7FgEWLNW8