Español
Keep beIN
UEFA Champions League

Liverpool Stun Barcelona, 4-0 At Anfield, To Advance To Champions League Final

Barcelona's 3-0 first-leg lead gave Liverpool little chance, but Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum had other ideas as the Reds reached the final, 4-3, on aggregate.

Getty Images

Doubles from Divock Origi and substitute Georginio Wijnaldum fired Liverpool into their second consecutive Champions League final as Barcelona collapsed to an improbable 4-0 humiliation at Anfield.

Facing a daunting 3-0 deficit, Origi made light of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino's absence from the Liverpool forward line by poaching a seventh-minute opener.

 

Jurgen Klopp's side kept the contest at a pace frenetic enough that Barcelona were rarely allowed to settle and Wijnaldum's quickfire brace before the hour had the locals in raptures.

 

 

It was a night for unlikely heroes and Trent Alexander-Arnold's quickly taken corner allowed Origi to smash high into the net 11 minutes from time – inflicting a humbling upon LaLiga champions Barca and the great Lionel Messi even more punishing than their surrender at Roma in last season's quarter-final.

 

UEFA Champions League Barcelona Liverpool Georginio Wijnaldum Divock Origi
Previous Jose Mourinho Hails The Evolution Of "Genius" Lion
Read
Jose Mourinho Hails The Evolution Of "Genius" Lionel Messi
Next

Latest Stories