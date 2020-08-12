Choupo-Moting Rescues PSG In Stunning Comeback Over Atalanta

Paris Saint-Germain produced a stunning late turnaround to beat Atalanta 2-1 and reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 1995.

A MASSIVE miss by Neymar, who had only the goalie to beat for an early PSG lead. pic.twitter.com/6uhddnEUTp — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 12, 2020

Mario Pasalic's first-half strike had looked set to settle a contest in Lisbon that will be remembered for a series of first-half misses from Neymar, the worst of which came when through on goal in the third minute.

The improbable tale continues!



Atalanta is on the board by way of a curling effort by Mario Pašalić! pic.twitter.com/Wo7slPaEDM — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 12, 2020

Thomas Tuchel's side dominated large spells but looked short of sharpness after playing few games in the past five months, even following Kylian Mbappe's introduction from the bench after he shook off an ankle injury.

Redemption!!



Marquinhos levels the score with minutes left on the clock! pic.twitter.com/3u3Mgf1yCR — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 12, 2020

However, Marquinhos prodded home a fortuitous equaliser in the 90th minute before Neymar and Mbappe combined to set up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to become the unlikely hero and break Atalanta hearts.