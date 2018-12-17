Champions League Last 16 Draw: PSG Meet Man United

Manchester United will face Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 of the Champions League, while Liverpool take on Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.
Reigning champions Real Madrid meet Ajax, Barcelona face off against Lyon, and perhaps the tie of the round sees Cristiano Ronaldo lock horns with an old adversary as Juventus take on Atletico Madrid.
The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League is:
Schalke v Manchester City
Atletico Madrid v Juventus
Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain
Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund
Lyon v Barcelona
Roma v Porto
Ajax v Real Madrid
Liverpool v Bayern Munich
The first legs will be played on February 12/13 and the returns on March 5/6.