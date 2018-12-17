Español
UEFA Champions League

Champions League Last 16 Draw: PSG Meet Man United

Under-fire Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will take his team into a Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United will face Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 of the Champions League, while Liverpool take on Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Reigning champions Real Madrid meet Ajax, Barcelona face off against Lyon, and perhaps the tie of the round sees Cristiano Ronaldo lock horns with an old adversary as Juventus take on Atletico Madrid.  

The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League is:

Schalke v Manchester City

Atletico Madrid v Juventus

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain

 

Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund

Lyon v Barcelona

Roma v Porto

Ajax v Real Madrid

Liverpool v Bayern Munich
 

The first legs will be played on February 12/13 and the returns on March 5/6.

