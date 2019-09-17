Young American international defender Sergiño Dest is set to start Ajax's UEFA Champions League Group H opener against Lille.

The 18-year-old made his USMNT debut earlier this month, playing in friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay. Dest, who could also represent Netherlands at the international level with a one-time switch, is in his first season with the Ajax first team.

Ajax, last season's surprise semifinalists open up group-stage play at home against Ligue 1 runners-up Lille. The French side also have a young American international, Tim Weah, but he is not active for the match as he is sidelined with an injury.