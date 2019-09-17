Español
American Sergiño Dest In Starting XI For Ajax UCL Group Stage Opener

Eighteen-year-old American defender Sergiño Dest is in the starting lineup for Ajax's UEFA Champions League group stage match against Lille.

Young American international defender Sergiño Dest is set to start Ajax's UEFA Champions League Group H opener against Lille.

 

The 18-year-old made his USMNT debut earlier this month, playing in friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay. Dest, who could also represent Netherlands at the international level with a one-time switch, is in his first season with the Ajax first team.

Ajax, last season's surprise semifinalists open up group-stage play at home against Ligue 1 runners-up Lille. The French side also have a young American international, Tim Weah, but he is not active for the match as he is sidelined with an injury.

 

