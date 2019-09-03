Berhalter: Weah Suffered "Very Bad" Hamstring Tear

GOAL - Ryan Tomlich

U.S. men's national team boss Gregg Berhalter says that Timothy Weah recently suffered a "very bad hamstring tear" that kept him out of the current camp.

The U.S. convened on Monday for the first day of camp ahead of upcoming friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay.

But Weah was not included among Berhalter's 26-man squad as the Lille attacker had been diagnosed with an injury ahead of the team's selection.

The 19-year-old has played in eight games for the USMNT, scoring once, but has yet to join the U.S. under Berhalter's leadership as he featured for the U.S. U-20s at their World Cup this summer.

Berhalter confirmed that Weah would have joined the likes of Josh Sargent, Sergino Dest and Paxton Pomykal among the USMNT call-ups for this window had he not suffered a bad injury.

“Weah has a very bad hamstring tear,” Berhalter said according to Yahoo Sports. “He’s getting rehab on that now.”

He added: ”We would’ve given him a look in this camp. He’s playing for Lille, doing a good job."