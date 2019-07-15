United States international Tyler Boyd has joined Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas.

Boyd – who had previously played in Portugal and Australia – got a taste for the Turkish league last season, joining MKE Ankaragucu midway through the campaign. Boyd scored six goals and added four assists in 1,235 top-flight minutes for an Ankaragucu side that stayed up, finishing in 13th place.

The 24-year-old winger made a switch to represent the United States internationally this summer after previously representing New Zealand in friendlies. Boyd made his mark in the Gold Cup group stage, scoring his first two USMNT goals with a brace in a victory over Guyana.