Galatasaray is now a team trying to escape from the relegation zone as they were pushed to the 15th spot of the Turkish Super Lig after getting beaten at home by Trabzonspor, 1-2.

Cicaldau opened the score for the home team, but Trabzonspor came back with Tasos Bakasetas (84') and Visca (90') right at the end.

Galatasaray is 15th with 7-6-10 while Trabzonspor solidified their command of the Super Lig at 16-6-1.

Trabzonspor have won after trailing at half time in the Turkish Super Lig for the first time since 21st December 2021 against Altay.

Trabzonspor have won after trailing at half time away from home in the Turkish Super Lig for the first time since 21st December 2021 against Altay.

Galatasaray have lost after leading at half time in the Turkish Super Lig for the first time since 16th January 2022 against Hatayspor.

Galatasaray have lost their last 4 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest losing streak in the competition (since at least 2014/2015).

Trabzonspor have scored in 22 of their 23 games, no team has done so more often in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

Galatasaray have lost 21 points from winning positions in the Turkish Super Lig this season, more than any other team.

Trabzonspor have scored in their last 4 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 25 games from 17th April 2021 to 21st December 2021.

Trabzonspor have scored in each of their last 4 games in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 5 goals in that run.

Galatasaray have scored in their last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 7 games from 26th September 2021 to 21st November 2021.

Galatasaray have scored in each of their last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 4 goals in that run.

Trabzonspor are undefeated in their last 7 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 14th March 2021 to 4th December 2021, a run of 27 games.