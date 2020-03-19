The Turkish Football Federation (TFT) has announced that all leagues, including the Turkish Super Lig, will pause until further notice.

Turkey had come under criticism for its refusal to suspend its club season, as almost every other European nation had in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

FIFPro, the global professional footballers' union, issued a statement calling for the TFT to review the decision to play games behind closed doors during a global pandemic.

While on Tuesday, Trabzonspor midfielder John Obi Mikel announced he was leaving the club as he did not feel safe to keep playing.

Following an emergency meeting involving government officials, including President Tayyip Erdoğan, the TFT released a statement announcing its decision to halt play indefinitely.

"It was decided to postpone leagues to a later date. After this decision, the new calendar will be determined after the works to be carried out in line with the developing conditions in the Super Lig, TFF 1. Lig, TFF 2. Lig and TFF 3. Lig."