A goal by Edin Visca was all that Trabzonspor needed to continue their hard and quite comfortable run for the Turkish Super Lig title as they added another victory against visiting Kasimpasa.

Visca's goal came in early at the 6th minute.

Trabzonspor lead and now has 57 points, 9 ahead of Konyaspor who have one match pending from this Week 24. Trabzonspor's record is 17-6-1 while Kasimpasa is at the 13th slot with 27 points and a 7-6-11 balance.

Trabzonspor have scored in their last 5 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 25 games from 17th April 2021 to 21st December 2021.

Trabzonspor have scored in 23 of their 24 games, more often than any other team in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

Trabzonspor are undefeated in their last 8 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 14th March 2021 to 4th December 2021, a run of 27 games.

Trabzonspor have kept a clean sheet in 10 of their 24 games, only Konyaspor (11) have done this more often in the Turkish Super Lig this season.