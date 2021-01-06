GOAL

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has agreed on a move to Fenerbahce, according to Turkish publication DHA.

D.C. United were thought to be leading the race for the 31-year-old, but the transfer saga has taken a new twist following an offer from the Super Lig outfit.

Ozil looks set to reject a switch to MLS in favor of a return to his homeland, with the experienced playmaker ready to commit his future to Fenerbahce until 2024.

The German international has not played for Arsenal since March 2020 and was not registered by the Gunners for their Premier League or Europa League squads this season.

Ozil made a total of 184 appearances for Arsenal in the Premier League scoring 33 goals and winning four FA Cups since he joined the North London club from Real Madrid in 2013.