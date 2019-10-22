Konyaspor's Goalkeeper Sets Record For Fastest Red Card in Turkish SuperLig History October 22, 2019 20:15 0:44 min Konyaspor goalkeeper Serkan Kirintili lasted 13 seconds against Yeni Malatyaspor before receiving his marching orders for handling the ball outside his box. Soccer Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig Yeni Malatyaspor -Latest Videos 0:44 min The Fastest Red Card in Turkish SuperLig History 1:19 min Preview: Flamengo vs. Gremio 1:00 min Neymar: The Love From PSG Fans Will Return 0:27 min Gallardo: Nothing Tops Last Year's Copa Lib Final 0:33 min Evra Ridicules Arsenal 'Babies' 4:01 min Leganes Part Ways With Pellegrino 1:37 min RFEF Postpone Clasico Decision 0:47 min Marcelo Gallardo: River Plate’s 'Napoleon' 0:30 min Liverpool Dominate Men's Ballon d'Or Finalist List 1:54 min 2019-20 NBA Preview: Eastern Conference