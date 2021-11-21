The Intercontinental Derby goes to Fenerbahce in a very intense match that saw a late winner scored by the visitors.

The home side had a perfect start for the match with Akturkoglu scoring at the 16th minute, but only 15th minutes later ex-Arsenal Mesut Ozil put the Derby on leveled terms.

Galatasaray thought they won it with a goal in the 84th but it was disallowed for a foul in the buildup, and in the 94th minute Crespo found the net to send the visitors into raptures.

Fenerbahce climbs to 5th in the table, with 23 points while Galatasaray are 8th with 21.

Galatasaray 1-2 Fenerbahce

This is what's coming up this weekend on beIN SPORTS!