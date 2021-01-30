Hatayspor Put Five Past Basaksehir In Win January 30, 2021 16:00 12:15 min Braces from Diouf and Boupendza in Hatayspor's 5-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir in Super Lig Soccer Highlights Turkish Super Lig Istanbul Basaksehir Hatayspor -Latest Videos 1:46 min Boupendza Extends Hatayspor Lead Over Basaksehir 2:01 min Ocampos Penalty Puts Sevilla Ahead Over Eibar 1:11 min David Doubles Hatayspor Lead Over Basaksehir 1:05 min Diouf Gives Hatayspor Lead Over Basaksehir 3:26 min The Last Time Santos Won A Copa Libertadores 8:58 min Lyon Snatch Stoppage-Time Win Over Bordeaux 0:47 min Toni Villa Gets Consolation Goal For Valladolid 11:28 min Mir Gets Hat Trick In Huesca Win Over Valladolid 1:22 min Dubois Nets Late Lyon Winner Against Bordeaux 0:52 min PSG's Verratti And Diallo Test Positive For COVID