Galatasaray won again after 6 games with a 2-0 win against Antalyaspor.

Feghouli scored the first goal of the game on the brink of halftime, and Akturkoglu extended the lead with a long-range effort in the 52nd minute.

With the win, Galatasaray jumps to 8th with 27 points while Antalyaspor is 14th with 22 points.

Galatasaray 2-0 Antalyaspor

