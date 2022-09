Today Galatasaray faced Konyaspor in a thrilling Super Lig encounter.

The locals took the lead in the first minute of the game.

It took Konyaspor only 14 minutes to equalize the score.

The first half ended 1-1.

It wasn't until the 82nd minute that Konyaspor scored an own goal and gave the lead to Galatasaray.

The game went on to finish 2-1.