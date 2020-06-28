Galatasaray Steal A Point From League Leaders Istanbul Basaksehir In 1-1 Draw June 28, 2020 22:21 3:43 min A 1-1 draw was enough to help separate Istanbul Basaksehir and Galatasaray as the hosts remain atop of the Turkish Super League. Highlights Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig Istanbul Basaksehir -Latest Videos 1:10 min Emre Akbaba Levels It For Galatasaray 0:54 min Aleksic Scores Opening Goal For Basaksehir 1:29 min 'The Last Dance' Key to Robben Return 2:01 min Villarreal Punish Valencia With Two Golazos 0:48 min 'Mbappe Would Not Walk Into Klopp's Team' 1:17 min Moreno Golazo Extends Villarreal Lead 1:00 min Alcacer Volley Fires Villarreal In Front 6:51 min Levante Score Four Past Real Betis In 4-2 Win 1:11 min Juanmi Gets Real Betis' Second Goal 0:59 min BVB Doubt Sancho Will Leave Club