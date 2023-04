Besiktas came from behind to beat leader Galatasaray 3-1 at home on matchday 32 of the Turkish Super Lig.

Although Galatasaray took the lead with Mauro Icardi's goal at minute 20, the home team ended up equalizing in the first half with Romain Saïss's goal at 35'. In the second half, Besiktas sealed the comeback with goals from Amir Hadziahmetovic (58') and Vincent Aboubakar (90+3').