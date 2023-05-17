In a thrilling encounter in the Turkish Super Lig, İstanbul Basaksehir and Umraniyespor battled to a 1-1 draw at the final whistle. The match got off to an explosive start when Basaksehir found the back of the net in the 4th minute. However, their joy was short-lived as they were dealt a significant blow in the 7th minute when one of their players received a red card, reducing them to ten men. Despite being a man down, Basaksehir fought valiantly to maintain their advantage. However, in the 60th minute, Umraniyespor was awarded a penalty kick, and they seized the opportunity to level the scores. Both teams showcased their resilience in the remaining minutes, but neither could find a winning goal, resulting in an entertaining 1-1 draw that left fans on the edge of their seats.