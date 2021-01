GOAL

Former Liverpool man Martin Skrtel has secured a release from his contract with Istanbul Basaksehir by mutual consent, says Yeni Safak.

Skrtel, who helped the Reds to an EFL Cup crown in 2012 with his second-half goal at Wembley against Cardiff City, had ruptured his Achilles earlier in the season.

With no chance of playing again this term, and with his deal set to expire at the end of the campaign, he has agreed a release to move onto new pastures.