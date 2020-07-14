GOAL



Victor Osimhen's expected move to Napoli could yet be derailed by a move from Tottenham, claims L'Equipe.

The 21-year-old has been widely expected to head to Serie A from Lille and link up with the Italian heavyweights.

But with the deal yet to be finalized, Jose Mourinho's side may yet snatch the Nigeria international late in the proceedings.

It wouldn't be the first time Mourinho has scouted talent from the Ligue 1 side.

The Portuguese lured Lille's assistant coach, Joao Sacramento, and goalkeeping coach, Nuno Santos, shortly after being unveiled as Spurs boss.