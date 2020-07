GOAL

Victor Osimhen is poised to complete a move to Napoli, claims Football Italia.

The Lille striker has ironed out the issues which were preventing a switch from happening and is now expected to head for Italy in an €81 million (£74m/$92m) deal.

Lille have long accepted the probability of the Nigerian striker leaving the club.

In early June, Osimhen dismissed reports that a deal with Napoli has already been reached as "fake news."

Napoli are also believed to be in pursuit of Lille defender Gabriel.