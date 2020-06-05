Lille forward Victor Osimhen has hit out at "sickening" false reports that he has agreed to join Napoli at the end of the season.

The Nigeria international has scored 18 goals in all competitions for the Ligue 1 club after joining from Sporting Charleroi ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

Lille owner Gerard Lopez confirmed last week that a number of suitors from three different leagues are interested in signing Osimhen, with Napoli among them.

Just our Player of the Season 🏆 doing what he does best 😁 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gIZ3vUyHAP — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) June 3, 2020

Reports in Osimhen's homeland suggested an agreement is already in place with Napoli, but the 21-year-old rubbished the speculation.

"The fake news about me agreeing a deal with Napoli is sickening for real," he told Nigerian website Omasports.

"I'm surprised at the journalists, that say they are professionals. I find it amazing. Please disregard any fake news. When it’s time for my transfer, you'll hear from me directly."

Osimhen was crowned Lille's player of the season after finishing as their top scorer in Ligue 1, which ended 10 games early due to the coronavirus pandemic.