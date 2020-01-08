GOAL

Inter are in talks with Manchester United over a move for Ashley Young, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Serie A leaders view the 34-year-old full-back as a versatile depth piece as they look to win the Scudetto for the first time in 10 years.

Inter Milan have asked for Ashley Young. Talks ongoing with Man United - the player is ready to accept. Antonio Conte wants him strongly. 🇬🇧 #MUFC #ManUnited #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2020

Young has reached the final six months of his contract at Old Trafford, and Inter are willing to offer him an 18-month deal to take him through the end of next season.