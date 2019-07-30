According to widespread reports in Italy, Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku are set to be involved in a swap deal.

The front pages of Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport are dominated by reports that Dybala and Lukaku are poised to swap clubs.

Corriere dello Sport claims Juve and United are on the verge of a deal, while Tuttosport says sporting director Fabio Paratici is accelerating a transfer for Lukaku – who had been tipped to join Serie A rivals Inter.

With Juve valuing Dybala at €100million and United asking €85m for Lukaku, the Red Devils would also need to send cash to the Serie A champions in exchange for the Argentina star.