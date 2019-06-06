GOAL

Matthijs de Ligt will choose between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona as he prepares for his summer move, according to RMC Sport.

The Ajax defender has been linked with Manchester United, Liverpool, Juventus and Bayern Munich in recent weeks, but PSG and Barca are the only two clubs remaining in the race.

KOEMAN KNOWS DE LIGT'S FUTURE PLANS

According to ESPN FC, Bayern have dropped out of the race to sign the star centerback.

De Ligt will decide his future in the coming days as PSG looks to close the gap on favourites Barca.